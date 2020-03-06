“Sunny” drone PHASA-35 will be able to remain in the air for years

PHASA-35 (Persistent High Altitude Solar Aircraft), unmanned electric aircraft on solar energy, designed for a very long stay in the air, a few days ago made its first test flight. This flight, which was conducted on the test site of the RAAF Woomera Test Range in South Australia, the company’s specialists are Prismatic, which is the Australian branch of the famous company BAE Systems has embarked on an extensive program of flight tests and integration tests, reports dailytechinfo.org.

Development and creation of unit PHASA-35, which belongs to a class of High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) was completed by BAE Systems on order from a British organization DSTL (Defence Science and Technology Laboratory) and the Australian DSTG (Defence Science and Technology Group). All work, including development, the creation of two full-size prototypes and the first flight one of them took 20 months time.

Note that aircraft of this class are intended to occupy an intermediate place between conventional aircraft and artificial satellites. Camera PHASA-35, cheaper to manufacture and operate than an artificial satellite, however, it is a reliable and stable aerial platform, able to perform quite a wide range of tasks civilian and military nature, including remote sensing, surveillance, security communications, gather information about the state of the environment and more.

Wingspan of the device PHASA-35 is 35 meters, while its whole complex structure, made of carbon composites and fibers, weighs only 150 pounds. Thanks to the efficient solar gallium arsenide and lithium-ion batteries, the apparatus PHASA-35 is able to hold in the air for about one year. The machine is driven by two brushless direct motor, equipped with special high-altitude propellers, this allows the device to rise to a height of more than 21 thousand meters and fly in the direction against the prevailing winds of these altitudes, accelerating from 50-78 knots (93 – 145 kilometers per hour).

Note that the first test flight is the beginning of an extensive flight test program would last for 12 months, which will be held throughout 2020.