Super League: Sokar Spor v Samsun live streaming free

Sokar Spor v Samsun. Forecast for the match of the championship of Turkey (March 17, 2020)

On March 17, Sokar Spor and Samsun will compete, and we have prepared a forecast for this fight. Will the underdog keep a positive head start?

Sokar Spor

Arda Vekiloglu has put together an excellent team that is fighting for leadership in Turkey’s first league in basketball. It is worth noting that only two points are separated from the first place of his wards, so they are more motivated than ever.

Sokar Spor lost only five times this season and this is a pretty serious result. The team held their last meeting on the road, where they defeated Manisa (85-70). The club is well-equipped, so it is not surprising to see a stable game.

Samsun

Guests are fighting with themselves, because they are trying to get out of the departure zone. Kaan Artun’s team now needs victory more than ever, as there is still a chance to stay afloat, but the match against one of the league leaders promises to come out as a real test.

“Samsun” got an important Victoria in the last meeting, because it figured out the “Anadolu Basket” (81-71). It is necessary to pay tribute to the individual actions of Predrag Samardzhiski, who designed a double-double and generally held a meeting at the highest level.

Statistics

In the last five personal games, Samsun has never lost in more than 25 points.

The winning home series, Sokar Spor, lasts five matches.

Forecast

Whatever one may say, the clear leader and the outsider will converge on the floor, however, in our opinion, the bookmakers exaggerate the capabilities of Sokar Spor, because it is unlikely that the hosts will be able to defeat the opponent by more than 25 points, so we offer a bet on the positive Samsun head start.

Our forecast is the victory of Samsun, taking into account the handicap (+25.5) points for the coefficient 1.60 in the BC 1x Bet.