Süper Lig: Fenerbahce v Kayserispor live streaming free

Fenerbahce v Kayserispor. Forecast for the match of the championship of Turkey (March 20, 2020)

We offer our forecast for the match of the Turkish championship, in which, on March 20, Fenerbahçe will hold a duel against Kayserispor. Will the owners be able to get the long-awaited victory? – the answer is in our material.

Fenerbahce

The sixth team of the past season after 26 rounds could not yet hold the position and was in seventh place. The “ yellow canaries ” have 11 wins and seven draws, with the worst defense figures in the first eight.

The last achievement of the team is dated February 11, when they defeated Kırklarelispor (1-0) in the Cup of the country, and after that Fenerbahçe goes without victories. In the game on March 14, the “yellow-blue” away lost to “Konyaspor” (0: 1).

Today, Kruse and Chiftpinar will not be able to enter the field.

Kayserispor

After 10th place last season, Kayserispor for 26 rounds sank to the bottom of the tournament table, recording 22 points in the asset. The guests have five victories and seven world ones, and the distance to the safe zone is three points.

In the last five rounds, “ Stars of Anatolia ” won three fights, defeating “Yeni Malatyaspor” on March 15 (2: 1). The main “achievement” of the wards of Marius Shumudike is a complete failure of the defense line – 62 goals conceded.

Today they will not be able to enter the field Lopes , Celebi and Gulen .

Statistics

Fenerbahce did not win six games in a row

Kayserispor have lost 8 of their last 10 away matches

In the last eight away matches of Kayserispor, at least three goals were recorded

The last personal match ended with the victory of Fenerbahce (2: 0)

Forecast

” Fenerbahce ” going through hard times, but today’s opponent on the tournament day and with the state of the line of defense is hardly able to resist the Istanbul club. We assume that the owners will achieve the long-awaited victory.

