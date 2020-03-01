Süper Lig: Galatasaray v Genclerbirligi, Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Predictions

Galatasaray v Genclerbirligi. Forecast for the match of the Turkish Championship (March 1, 2020)

Galatasaray on March 1 will test the strength of Genclerbirligi, we offer our forecast for the match. The hosts just moved away from the Istanbul derby, will there be a problem?

Forecast

Galatasaray

“Galatasaray” after a modest victory over “Yeni Malatyaspor” (1: 0) gathered and won the most important strong-willed victory in the confrontation with “Fenerbahce” (3: 1). There were 15 cards in the match, so it was the Falcao ball from the penalty spot that became decisive. Now the “red-yellow” were in third place in the standings.

Younes Belhanda left last weekend and will not play today.

Genclerbirligi

Genclerbirligi takes the tenth intermediate line in the Super League, performing the task for the season and being away from the relegation zone. “Red-blacks” played extremely reliably in past meetings with “Alanyaspor” (1: 0) and “Ankaragucu” (1: 0), scoring a duel in the curtain.

Romanian Stanku has the most productive hits – 12.

Statistics

Galatasaray has won 12 of the 15 previous games.

Galatasaray won eight consecutive games.

The Genclerbirligi in this field have already lost five full-time confrontations in a row.

We believe that in this confrontation, an obvious advantage is on the side of the “lions”, who seem unstoppable in their native walls and regularly win. The guests do not stand out from the gray Turkish mass, so there is also an uncomfortable opponent. All this, most likely, will not allow them to demonstrate something today.

