Süper Lig: Konyaspor VS Fenerbahce Live Stream

Konyaspor VS Fenerbahce. Forecast for the Turkish Championship match (March 14, 2020)

On March 14, Konyaspor will host at the Fenerbahçe Stadium as part of the Turkish Championship, read our forecast version. Will the guests be able to defeat the opponent twice in a row this season?

Konyaspor

“Konyaspor” after a pretty good start of the season began to sharply lose ground, the last seven games as an example to us. The team can not win in any way, and because of this, it went down to the 15th place in the standings with 23 points in the asset. The last five matches for the “white-green” were not the best way. They tied four times and suffered one defeat, which brought them four points.

Serkan Kyryntyly will not be able to take part in the match because of a red card received in the last match.

Fenerbahce

Fenerbahce cannot win over five games. The team in the standings is on the seventh line with 40 points in the piggy bank, and it needs only three points to fifth place. The last game, the “Yellow Canaries” were tied with Denizlispor (2: 2).

Altai Bayindir, Serdar Azis, Arslan Tolgai, Ozan Tufan and Sadik Chiftynar will not be able to play in the match for various reasons.

Statistics

Konyaspor lost one of its last five games.

Fenerbahce lost three of their previous five matches.

Fenerbahce won the last meeting in person.

Forecast

As for the match itself, the guests are obvious favorites, although they are not in the best shape, but they can cope with such an unstable opponent. The hosts are weak this season, but at home they can’t show a decent game. As a result, the victory of Istanbul is awaiting us.

Our forecast is the victory of Fenerbahce in Winline BC for 2.20.