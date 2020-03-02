Super soldier VIN Diesel movie

On 12 March the Ukrainian rolling out a fantastic Thriller “Bloodshot” with VIN Diesel in the lead role.

As always, his character is bald, armed and dangerous. The picture of Dave Wilson will talk about the dead soldiers Ray Harrison who got a second chance. The main female lead was a Mexican eysi Gonzalez, who played in such films as “the fast and the furious: Hobbs and Shows”, “Alita: Battle angel”, “Little drive” and TV series “From dusk till dawn”. One of the roles in “Bloodshot” fulfilled nominee for the award “Golden globe” ( “Mildred pierce”) – Briton guy Pearce. Audience is familiar with such films as “the King speaks!” “Iron man 3”, “Memento”, “Prometheus” and others.

The RST technochocolate with the help of advanced technology resurrects the main character, turning it into a practically invulnerable, immortal super-soldier Bloodshot. The only thing missing Harrison is freedom, because the army of nanobots, who resides there belongs to the company that keeps your fighter on a short leash.