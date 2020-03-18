Superligue: Petrel Yaroslavl v Spartak Primorye live streaming free

Petrel Yaroslavl v Spartak Primorye. Forecast (cf. 2.23) for the match of the championship of Russia (March 18, 2020)

We offer our forecast for the match of the Russian Super League, in which March 18, “Petrel” Yaroslavl receives “Spartak Primorye”. What to expect from a meeting of season leaders? – the answer is in our material.

Petrel Yaroslavl

“ Petrel ” had a good season and managed to get 17 wins in 25 rounds, which led the team to fourth place in the playoffs zone. Success in today’s game may allow the hosts to occupy the final third place in the final table of the regular season.

After a series of three victories in a row, the “ orange-white ” unexpectedly lost in the last game to “Ugra University” (79:84), for which we made a prediction.

Spartak Primorye

The three-time winner of the Russian Super League had a good regular season and took the second place before the last round, having gained 20 out of 25 possible victories and has every chance, if successful in today’s game, to equal the first Samara-SSEU.

After a series of victories, the “ red and white ” met precisely with the first team of the tournament, but in a full-time duel they could not do anything with the opponent (76:79).

Statistics

Petrel have won five home games in a row

Spartak Primorye has won 3 of the last 4 away meetings

The last full-time meeting ended with the victory of Spartak Primorye (86:65)

Forecast

The hosts of today’s match have more motivation than the guests who look very powerful this season and are the main contenders for a set of awards. We assume that Petrel will be able to show the best game and gain an important tournament victory.

Our forecast is the victory of Burevestnik and we bet on it through BC Leon with a coefficient of 2.23