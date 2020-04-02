Suprun asked Ilona Mask resuscitators (photo)

By Maria Batterburyon in Health

The former Minister of health Ulyana Suprun asked American inventor and billionaire, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX Elon musk Ukraine to transfer devices for artificial lung ventilation.

In his Twitter, Musk said he was ready to send out for free to hospitals world’s ventilators, for the salvation of those who have a severe form of the disease COVID-19.

“We have additional FDA-approved devices. Will deliver in hospitals around the world to the regions of delivery of the Tesla. The device and delivery free of charge. The only requirement is that the equipment was delivered to patients immediately, and not stored in the warehouse. Please let me know or Tesla”, – he wrote.

In a comment to the “tweet” to the Mask turned Suprun.

“My name is Ulyana Suprun. I – the former head of the Ministry of health of Ukraine. Ukraine needs the ventilator. We have them only 3500 37 million people. Please help us,” wrote Suprun.

