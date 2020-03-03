Surfaced photos, which Melania trump passionately kisses of fire

In the network appeared the forgotten pictures almost two decades ago. In the picture, which was posted on the cover of the magazine New York in February 2002, Slovenian model Melania Knauss passionately kisses of fire. A special issue was dedicated to Valentine’s Day and is dedicated to including the firefighters who rescued people during the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. Called the release “Love after 9/11”.

At the time of Melania is still little known, although she already met her future husband Donald trump.

According to the authors of the photo shoot, kiss of fire models and had to recall the famous photo of the sailor and nurse in honor of the victory over Japan in 1945. This photo had become a symbol of the end of world war II.

“Recently, journalist Matt Haber learned what we in New York have forgotten. The model that we hired through an Agency, was a pretty young Slovenian girl named Melania Knauss. She met a businessman-Builder from new York and married him a few years later. We didn’t know then that it is working with future first lady of the United States. But the way it was,” he told the publication.

Firefighter Daniel keen said that they did a few hundred test shots and Melania every time you kissed him. Her name don’t tell him anything, as he hadn’t a clue about the modeling business. “The Girl Donald Trump? Oh, OK,” said he, when the makeup artist told him who it was.

Three years later, Melania posed for the cover of New York has the status of Mrs. trump. And by that time was already a star.

Melania kisses of fire

The sailor and nurse in 1945

Melania and Donald trump before the wedding

