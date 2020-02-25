Surgeons in Vietnam, the world’s first transplanted hand from a living donor (photo)

Doctors of military hospital in the capital of Vietnam Hanoi say that it has made the world’s first hand transplant from a living donor. According to the publication Vietnam Net, the patient is a 31-year-old Pham van Vuong, who survived in 2016 in serious physical injury. Brush and part of the forearm of his left hand were crushed so that surgeons had to amputate.

The donor was another man, also injured in the workplace. He was seriously injured in the upper arm — near the armpits. For three weeks the doctors tried to save his limb. But gangrene, and the arm had to be amputated. However, the lower part was still healthy. With the consent of the men, whose name was not disclosed, his hand transplanted Pamu.

The operation lasted about eight hours. Now, after more than a month after the transplantation, the Vuong may have to move her new hand and keep in it — for example, a tennis ball. Doctors believe a full recovery will take approximately six months.

