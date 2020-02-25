Surgeons in Vietnam, the world’s first transplanted hand from a living donor (photo)

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Хирурги во Вьетнаме первыми в мире пересадили руку от живого донора (фото)

Doctors of military hospital in the capital of Vietnam Hanoi say that it has made the world’s first hand transplant from a living donor. According to the publication Vietnam Net, the patient is a 31-year-old Pham van Vuong, who survived in 2016 in serious physical injury. Brush and part of the forearm of his left hand were crushed so that surgeons had to amputate.

The donor was another man, also injured in the workplace. He was seriously injured in the upper arm — near the armpits. For three weeks the doctors tried to save his limb. But gangrene, and the arm had to be amputated. However, the lower part was still healthy. With the consent of the men, whose name was not disclosed, his hand transplanted Pamu.

The operation lasted about eight hours. Now, after more than a month after the transplantation, the Vuong may have to move her new hand and keep in it — for example, a tennis ball. Doctors believe a full recovery will take approximately six months.

Хирурги во Вьетнаме первыми в мире пересадили руку от живого донора (фото)

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article