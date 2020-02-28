Surprise! Oleg winnick and Alexander Ponomarev prepared an unusual gift to the fans for March 8…

Popular artists Oleg winnick and Alexander Ponomarev, impressed previously performed carols along with Tune, fixed the fan to the 8th of March a special gift. They performed in the Studio and recorded one of the most romantic hits of Ponomareva “I love only you”. The first video the star collaboration published in Youtube. The main party takes Vinnik, he is joined by Ponomariov, who created the joint project CO2-a new way to reveal creativity of artists.

CO2 is a double-cover with Oleg and Alexander, capital letters which give the name to the project. Its essence sauceda that each song is recorded exclusively in one take and only alive to convey the range of emotions the first time.

“Every artist who writes songs alone, sees the work of the other artist in their own way. I was interested to sing a song Alexander — very beautiful and dignified. I am glad of this opportunity, it is a wonderful experience. Thank God that there is such a project. Let it prospers, after all it’s done for people”, — says Oleg.

Oleg winnick and Alexander Ponomarev promise to drink coffee with two female fans in the Studio “from morning till night”.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter