Survived the “Spanish flu,” Mrs. Churchill for a couple of hours died of coronavirus

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Пережившая "испанку" миссис Черчиль за пару часов скончалась от коронавируса

In the UK, at the shelter in Salford, from the coronavirus Covid-19 died 108-year-old Hilda Churchill, becoming the oldest inhabitant of the Earth whose life was claimed by illness. About it reports The Guardian.

The woman was able to survive the Spanish flu pandemic in 1919-1920, however, the pandemic coronavirus resulted in her death.

Hilda Churchill died on Saturday, March 28, a few hours after a positive test result for coronavirus. In eight days she would have turned 109 years.

“When I last visited her, we talked about the coronavirus, and warned that some time can’t see each other. She said it’s very similar to Spanish flu, but then the aircraft was not and the virus still managed to spread everywhere,” – said the grandson of the pensioner.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article