Survived the “Spanish flu,” Mrs. Churchill for a couple of hours died of coronavirus

In the UK, at the shelter in Salford, from the coronavirus Covid-19 died 108-year-old Hilda Churchill, becoming the oldest inhabitant of the Earth whose life was claimed by illness. About it reports The Guardian.

The woman was able to survive the Spanish flu pandemic in 1919-1920, however, the pandemic coronavirus resulted in her death.

Hilda Churchill died on Saturday, March 28, a few hours after a positive test result for coronavirus. In eight days she would have turned 109 years.

“When I last visited her, we talked about the coronavirus, and warned that some time can’t see each other. She said it’s very similar to Spanish flu, but then the aircraft was not and the virus still managed to spread everywhere,” – said the grandson of the pensioner.