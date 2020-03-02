Surviving colleague Shamsutdinova says that the military machine of the Russian Federation does not blame the guy

Soldiers who witnessed the massacre in a military unit in Zabaykalsky Krai in October last year, has revealed details of mass murder, in which a soldier Ramil Shamsutdinov shot eight co-workers.

Writes about this edition of “Sense”.

Surviving colleague Alexander Ehrlich said that during the shooting he was two meters away from Shamsutdinova. “I shells in the left shoulder came off. I ran toward the checkpoint, said the duty”, — said the witness.

According to Ehrlich, when Shamsutdinov started shooting, he thought it was teaching, but when she saw the blood and how the fall colleagues, I realized that something really bad is happening.

The soldier also claimed that no one abused by Shamsutdinova, and privates had no claim to the appeals. “I personally have it for three weeks before the incident asked if there was any claim to his call or to our. He said that all is well, no problems. Why he started shooting? Perhaps the house something happened. Maybe due to the fact that it four hours ‘ sleep in three days. The head of the NDP [units immediate response] don’t let sleep, if soldiers knew their duty. He also died,” said Ehrlich.

25 Oct 2019 ordinary military service Ramil Shamsutdinov was shot eight co — workers, six soldiers (including two of their peers) and two officers. The incident occurred in a military unit of missile troops No. 54160, stationed in the Mountain village in the Zabaykalsky Krai. The materials of the case were immediately classified, and all participants took a subscription about nondisclosure.

According to a short official review, the reason for the murder steel trouble in his personal life Shamsutdinova and personal animosity. Version of the shooting because of hazing officially deny.

Shamsutdinov, in turn, declared poluchennyh orders in the barracks and the threat of sexual violence. According to him, he and other soldiers took money, and one of the officers did not allow him to sleep and drove him to the parade ground to do exercise each time when the soldiers fell asleep. Sometimes had to work in MOPP gear.