Suspected coronavirus in two Ukrainians has not been confirmed – MOZ

By Maria Batterburyon in Health

Подозрения на коронавирус у двух украинцев не подтвердились - МОЗ

Test results for coronavirus two cases of Ukrainians who returned from Italy, gave negative results for influenza viruses. About this BAGNET learned from the press service of the Ministry of health.

We will remind that on February 28 the Centre for public health, Ministry of health reported suspected COVID-19 from Ivano-Frankivsk and Kirovohrad regions. People came back earlier from Italy and had symptoms of acute respiratory illness.

Preliminary results of a study of the material gave negative results for influenza viruses. Also, samples sent to Virology-reference laboratory.

