Sven Happek vs Nico Wenger live streaming free for the Challenger Series

Sven Happek vs Nico Wenger. Forecast for Table Tennis Challenger Series (March 16, 2020)

Sven Happek as part of the Challenger series on table tennis March 16 will play with Nico Wenger. What will be the fight? – read in our forecast.

Sven Happek

Happek cannot boast of good results lately. In five recent meetings played, Sven suffered five defeats, two of which came on March 13th. Moreover, Happek in these two meetings took only one batch. First, Sven lost to Andrew Baggely (1-11, 6-11, 9-11), and then lost to Dorian Nicol (12-14, 11-5, 7-11, 6-11).

Nico Wenger

In Wenger similar situation. Nico also does not know victories in the last five games. Today, Wenger spent the first match after almost a two-week rest – in four games he lost to Dwayne Schwarzer (9-11, 12-10, 8-11, 9-11). Wenger looked good in the game, but still could not compete with the favorite of the meeting.

Statistics

For personal meetings, Happek leads with a score of 3-1.

The last PM left for Wenger (13-11, 6-11,11-9, 11-1).

Forecast

The last personal meeting between the tennis players was left for Wenger. Happek is a rather emotional tennis player, and if something doesn’t work out for him, then he starts to get nervous, which naturally hurts him. We hope that Wenger will be able to impose a fight on his opponent in the upcoming match and break the proposed head start on him.

Our forecast is the victory of Wenger with the handicap (+6.5) points for the coefficient 1.83 in the BC Marathon