Svetlana Kuznetsova vs Aryna Sabalenka: live streaming free for the WTA Doha

Svetlana Kuznetsova vs Aryna Sabalenka. Forecast for the WTA Doha match (February 28, 2020)

At the tournament in Doha on February 28, Kuznetsova and Sobolenko will play in the semifinals. Tennis players in personal meetings exchanged victories. Who should expect in the finals? – get acquainted with our forecast for the match.

Svetlana Kuznetsova

A year ago, in a tournament in Madrid in the first two rounds, Svetlana Kuznetsova played first with Arina Sobolenko, and then with Belinda Bencic. Then the Belarusian tennis player managed to get through (7-5, 6-4), but in the game with the representative of Switzerland, the Russian woman lost (6-7, 6-2, 3-6). Now in Doha, Svetlana also has two matches in a row against these tennis players in the tournament bracket.

Russian woman coped with Belinda Benchich in two sets (6-4, 6-4). Obviously, Kuznetsova reached the peak of her form. For a long time already, Svetlana did not demonstrate such a confident and aggressive game on her pitch with a minimal amount of marriage. With Bencic, she took 75% of points on the first serve, completed 7 aces, only once gave her serve.

Before the quarterfinals, Kuznetsova had another cool match against Sventek (6-2, 6-2). Also, nothing allowed the opponent to do on the court, playing tactically competently.

Aryna Sabalenka

A week earlier, at a tournament in Dubai, Arina Sobolenko was not able to overcome the stage of the quarter-finals, losing to Simone Halep (6-3, 2-6, 2-6).

In Doha, a Belarusian tennis player took a step forward and reached the semifinals. Of the three victorious matches in the tournament stack, only against Saqqari did not experience problems (6-3, 6-0). In matches with Contaveit (7-5, 2-6, 7-5) and Zheng Sayzai (3-6, 7-6, 6-3), it was not possible to play back stably. Moreover, in the game with the representative of China, Arina was close to defeat, but she managed.

In general, according to the current bunch of tournaments in Dubai and Doha, Sobolenko shows a decent level of tennis, works great on his first serve. However, she had very few matches when she managed to steadily serve the first ball. It is noticeable that on the second serve against rivals with a reliable reception Arina has difficulties.

Statistics

In personal meetings, tennis players have an equality of 1-1.

In two of the three matches played in Doha, Sobolenko gave sets to rivals and did not break the head start (-4) of the game.

Kuznetsova in Doha won three matches without giving a single set to his rivals.

Forecast

In the line of bookmakers Arina Sobolenko gets the status of a favorite with quotes at the level of 1.50 for victory. A clearly difficult test awaits Arina.

Kuznetsova is now demonstrating her best tennis of the season, perfectly ready physically. Experience allows Svetlana to adapt to her rivals, to find weaknesses in their game. We think you should not expect a rout from Arina here. According to the proposed coefficients, a forecast for a positive underdog head start suggests itself in this semi-final.

Our forecast is the victory of Kuznetsova with the handicap (+4) of the game for a coefficient of 1.75 in the BC 1x Bet .