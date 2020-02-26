Svetlana Loboda in the way of zombies shocking new clip (video)

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Светлана Лобода в образе зомби шокировала новым клипом (видео)

Outrageous singer Svetlana Loboda, published earlier funny collage with Ksenia Sobchak and Till Lindemann, has released a new provocative video “New Rome”. In a shocking video, the artist appears in the image of the monster, which gradually turns into a disco star. In the video it shows a strange dance, runs away from zombies on a flying saucer.

The Director of the video became the famous clipmaker Alan Badoev.

Fans disliked the “New Rome”. Some people admire the courage and creativity, others openly of Hatt.

where, because of the fire evacuated all spectators, including Alla Pugacheva.

Photo https://www.instagram.com/lobodaofficial

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article