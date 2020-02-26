Svetlana Loboda presented a mystical video for the song New Rome

Ukrainian singer Svetlana Loboda, starring in the clip project, the frontman of the German band Rammstein till Lindemann, presented the music video for the song “New Rome”.

The basis of the video – the reincarnation of the alien monster that falls to the ground, eats first encountered him and turns into a girl.

First the beast gets used to the new look and behaves with the body quite clumsily, but with each new frame becomes better and better. In the final, the monster turns into a sexy blonde canonical and so inflames men with the wild West, those that eat it… Once in the body of a man, a woman-eating monster controls them from the inside.

Earlier, Svetlana Loboda has released an album, Sold Out in a new sound.