Svitolina advanced to the quarterfinals of the tournament in Mexico (video)

By Maria Batterburyon in Sport

Свитолина вышла в четвертьфинал турнира в Мексике (видео)

The best tennis player of Ukraine from Odessa Elina Svitolina (seventh racket of the world) confidently advanced to the quarterfinals of the tournament in the Mexican Monterrey with a prize pool of just over 250 thousand dollars.

Our compatriot, met with Belarusian Olga Govortsova (142-I), which is informed in official competitions do not overlap, and have not experienced any problems, winning in two sets — 6:3, 6:4.

6 earning $ 275 in prize money, now Svitolina will have a meeting with 17-year-old canadian girl Leila Fernandez (126th).

But in doubles Elina stopped their performances in Monterrey. And without going to court — the pair was forced to withdraw from the quarterfinals due to a knee injury partner Ukrainka Johanna konta from great Britain.

.

Photos WTA

