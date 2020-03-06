Svitolina advanced to the quarterfinals of the tournament in Mexico (video)
The best tennis player of Ukraine from Odessa Elina Svitolina (seventh racket of the world) confidently advanced to the quarterfinals of the tournament in the Mexican Monterrey with a prize pool of just over 250 thousand dollars.
Our compatriot, met with Belarusian Olga Govortsova (142-I), which is informed in official competitions do not overlap, and have not experienced any problems, winning in two sets — 6:3, 6:4.
6 earning $ 275 in prize money, now Svitolina will have a meeting with 17-year-old canadian girl Leila Fernandez (126th).
But in doubles Elina stopped their performances in Monterrey. And without going to court — the pair was forced to withdraw from the quarterfinals due to a knee injury partner Ukrainka Johanna konta from great Britain.
