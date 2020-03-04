Svitolina broke terrible series victory at the tournament in Mexico (video)

The best tennis player of Ukraine from Odessa Elina Svitolina, who is in the updated WTA ranking seventh place, started with a victory at the tournament in Mexico Monterrey with a prize pool of just over 250 thousand dollars.

Our compatriot, who had lost three consecutive matches in different tournaments, met in the first round with Danka Kovinic of Montenegro (88-I), which had twice been beaten in Istanbul in 2014 and Bogota in 2015. Elina has Not experienced problems and this time, tip the balance in their favor in two sets — 6:3, 6:2.

“Today I efficiently played this match, played well on the pitch, which gave me a lot of confidence. I’m excited from the performances in Mexico. Great to win your first match. When you’re the leader of sowing, it adds a bit of pressure, but I try to approach every match treated as the last, every match means a lot to me, “said in his post-match comments Elina.

Overcame the starting round at the tournament, another Ukrainian Kateryna Bondarenko. 33-the summer inhabitant of Kiev, occupying 404-e a place in the women’s rankings, claimed a comeback win over the Spaniard Sarah Sorribes Tormay (I-79) — 4:6, 6:0, 6:2.

For overcoming the first round our compatriot guaranteed $ 3,600 in prize money. In the second round, Svitolina will meet Belarusian Olga Govortsova (142-I), and Bondarenko will battle with Swede Rebecca Peterson (45-I).

Add that Svitolina has successfully overcome in Monterrey starting round in doubles. The Governor along with British Johanna Contoy beat Italian-Chilean couple Errani and/Segel— 7:6 (5), 6:3, and now meet Czech Duo Bouzkova/Voracova.

