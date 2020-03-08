Svitolina for the first time in the season came in the final of the WTA tournament (video)
The first racket of Ukraine Elina Svitolina from Odessa (seventh position in the world women’s rankings) continues its confident March on tournament in the Mexican Monterrey with a prize pool of just over 250 thousand dollars.
The rival of our compatriot in the semi-final was Arantxa Rus from the Netherlands (76-I). On a professional level tennis players have met only once — in 2011 the then 17-year-old Ukrainian lost to a more experienced rival in the French Saint-Gaudens (4:6, 6:4, 3:6).
This time the balance of forces was in favor of Elina, and she proved it on the court. In the first set of our compatriot did not give the opponent a single game, completed it in 26 minutes, and in the second game allowed the Dutch to take only one game — in the end 6:0, 6:1 in favor of the inhabitant of Odessa.
A solid performance from the No.1 [email protected] defeats Rus 6-0, 6-1, @Abierto_GNP. pic.twitter.com/PeGypRwOKi
For the first time in the current season reaching the final, Svitolina earned 21 $ 400 in prize money. For the title, which can become 14-m in the career of our compatriot, Elina will compete with Czech Maria Bokovoy (57-I), which on the way to a decisive match beat the Briton Johanna Konta (16th) — 6:3, 6:4.
