Svitolina in tears responded to the cancellation of Wimbledon (video)

By Maria Batterburyon in Sport

Свитолина в слезах отреагировала на отмену Уимблдона (видео)

The strongest tennis player of Ukrainian Elina Svitolina (fifth in the world ranking), quarantined, emotionally reacted to the decision to cancel Wimbledon due to pandemic coronavirus. Upset Ukrainka published in Instagram video, which cries under lyric song Celine Dion All By Myself.

View this post in Instagram

Publication of Elina Svitolina (@elisvitolina) APR 1, 2020 at 9:05 PDT

We will remind that in last season Svitolina has achieved its greatest success at Wimbledon, reached the semifinals of the tournament where she has lost the Romanian Simone Halep.

Note that Svitolina quarantined cooks in the kitchen, having fun and dancing with her boyfriend, Frenchman Gael the Gael took part in the challenge with toilet paper.

.

Photo Instagram

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article