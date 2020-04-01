Svitolina in tears responded to the cancellation of Wimbledon (video)

The strongest tennis player of Ukrainian Elina Svitolina (fifth in the world ranking), quarantined, emotionally reacted to the decision to cancel Wimbledon due to pandemic coronavirus. Upset Ukrainka published in Instagram video, which cries under lyric song Celine Dion All By Myself.

We will remind that in last season Svitolina has achieved its greatest success at Wimbledon, reached the semifinals of the tournament where she has lost the Romanian Simone Halep.

Note that Svitolina quarantined cooks in the kitchen, having fun and dancing with her boyfriend, Frenchman Gael the Gael took part in the challenge with toilet paper.

