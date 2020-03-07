Svitolina made it to the semifinals of the tournament in Mexico (video)

The first racket of Ukraine Elina Svitolina from Odessa, occupying the seventh place in world tennis ranking, has successfully overcome the quarterfinal stage of the tournament in the Mexican Monterrey with a prize Fund of a little more than 250 thousand dollars.

Our compatriot, met with 17-year-old canadian girl Leila Fernandez (126th), which in the previous round, outplayed the former third racket of the world American Sloane Stephens. Reporting the match has developed for Elina difficult, but by taking one serve of the opponent in each of the sets, it still tipped the scales in their favor — 6:4, 7:5.

“I think it was a very good match, we played at a good level. Today I really served well, played a few break points in the second set. I think my pitch today, played a key role. And I’ll try to keep this level and beyond. I expect Layla will play good, because she won a lot of matches last week. I tried to be focused and every ball to play as the last. For me it was important to be alert, because I know that Fernandez may very well to punch the ball. I’m excited from the semi-finals. It is important to be 100% ready and fully recover. Semifinals and finals are always difficult to play, because you’re so close to the title, but at the same time and far. A lot of work ahead and all the opponents are very motivated. I will try to do everything in my power“—leads the post-match words Svitolina portal “tennis of Ukraine”.

In the semifinals Ukrainian woman, already earned in the tournament 11 $ 600 in prize money, will meet Arantxa Rus from the Netherlands (76-I), which in its duel was stronger Swede Rebecca Peterson (45-I) — 6:1, 6:1.

