Svitolina quarantined fun dances (video)

By Maria Batterburyon

The first racket of Ukraine Elina Svitolina Governor misses in quarantine. Recently our compatriot together with her boyfriend Frenchman Gael the Gael joined popular among athletes challenge with getting your toilet paper, and now recorded video from incendiary sexy dance.

For fun, do not forget Elina and about the training process. Tennis player showed a set of exercises to maintain physical fitness, which may take a note of fans from Odessa.

Recall that in early March Svitolina won the first season 2020 tournament triumphal in the Mexican Monterrey, which allowed her to climb to fifth place in the WTA rankings.

.

Maria Batterbury

