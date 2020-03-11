Svitolina will lose the title of the fifth racket of the world

The first racket of Ukraine Elina Svitolina will not be able to defend last year’s points for participation in the tournament due to the cancellation of the tournament series WTA Premier Mandatory in Indian wells (CA, USA). It is reported portal “tennis of Ukraine”.

The player will lose the most among Ukrainians, as last year was a semi-finalist of the competition. The loss of 390 points will drop a Ukrainian woman outside the top five to sixth place.

The repeal of the tournament significantly hurt ranking position Kateryna Kozlova that in the last season of the qualification made it to the third round. She can’t defend 95 points and will fly out of the top 100 world ranking on the line 115.

In the 65 WTA ranking points will lose and will drop to 158 Lesya Tsurenko, who last year left Indian wells in the third round.

The second racket of Ukraine Dayana Yastremsky will only lose 10 points. Last year she failed to qualify. Yastremsky just will not fall in ranking and even rise one position and will be a 24 player in the world.