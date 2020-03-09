Svitolina won a tournament in Monterrey

Mexican-Monterrey’s Elina Svitolina, the first racket of Ukraine won the International WTA tournament, beating in the final the Czech Maria Bouzkova. This was reported on the WTA website.

Account – 7:5, 4:6, 6:4.

The meeting lasted over 3 hours. Bouzkova won the first game on the pitch Svitolina and led 2:0, but Elina quickly regained equilibrium, equalized the score and then the opponents took their feed. With the score 6:5, Svitolina earned a passing shot set-bol and from the first time it sold.

In the second set, which rivals confidently took its submission to the seventh game, in which Bouzkova made the break. Svitolina has not managed to break back and lost the set.

At the start of the final set, the Czech won a hard game on the pitch Svitolina, but the next 4 games and scored Ukrainian tennis player. Elina Svitolina failed to submit a victory with the score 5:3, after which sold his first matchball already in the flow of the opponent.

“Marie was a great fight, and I think it was a match of very high level. We both played well, we fought, it was not easy games. I think what people really pushed us to ensure that we played the best, and it was amazing to get support from Mexicans,” said Svitolina press after the match.

For Elina Svitolina’s 14th WTA title in her career and first since her victory at the Final championship in the season of 2018. Last year, Svitolina had only had one final on the Tour (the WTA Finals lost to Ashleigh Barty).