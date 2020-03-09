Svitolina won the first in this year’s WTA tournament (video)

By Maria Batterburyon in Sport

Свитолина выиграла первый в нынешнем году турнир WTA (видео)

The best tennis player of Ukraine from Odessa Elina Svitolina, who occupies the seventh place in the world women’s rankings, won the tournament in the Mexican Monterrey with a prize pool of just over 250 thousand dollars.

In the final, our compatriot, met with Czech Maria Bokovoy (57-I), which in September last year gave failure in Guangzhou, China — 4:6, 3:4. Was uneasy for Ukrainian women reporting the match.

After losing his serve at the first draw, Svitolina managed to take a back break and then to win the first set. In the second game the Czech Republic took revenge, equalized. The deciding set turned out to be nervous, but in the end success was accompanied by Elina— 7:5, 4:6, 6:4.

This trophy was the 14th in his career of our compatriot (the last was at the final tournament in Singapore). Becoming the best in Monterrey, Svitolina earned 43 thousand dollars in prize money and up in the updated WTA rankings for the fifth place.

Note that in doubles at the tournament in Mexico was won by another one of our compatriot. Kateryna Bondarenko in a duet with canadian Sharon Fichman in the final match defeated the Chinese-Japanese couple van Apani/Kato Miyu— 4:6, 6:3, 10:7.

Photos WTA

