"Сволочуги" и "вредители": кремлевский пропагандист Соловьев набросился на жителей...

Russian promoter Vladimir Solovyov in the programme of radio station “Vesti FM” smashed to smithereens leisure facilities on the annexed Crimean Peninsula. Not like the promoter of “too high prices”, which raise the local “Svolochi”.

“Look at the prices in Crimea, Sochi — and the question: you are all in my mind? …In Turkey, much cheaper in Italy cheaper everywhere in the world cheaper. You oborzeli?”, — he was indignant, apparently forgetting that neither Turkey nor Italy is not up to tourists.

The main recipe for lower prices for stolen Crimean resorts he named the tightening of punishment for those who steal public money, and also… introduction to the Peninsula division of the national guard of Russia.

In the Internet appeared the video of resonance of the ether, in the review to which users have reminded including that annexed Crimea “division” of the invaders is already 6 years old.

