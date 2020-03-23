“Svolochi” and “pests”: Kremlin propagandists Solovyov attacked the residents…

Russian promoter Vladimir Solovyov in the programme of radio station “Vesti FM” smashed to smithereens leisure facilities on the annexed Crimean Peninsula. Not like the promoter of “too high prices”, which raise the local “Svolochi”.

“Look at the prices in Crimea, Sochi — and the question: you are all in my mind? …In Turkey, much cheaper in Italy cheaper everywhere in the world cheaper. You oborzeli?”, — he was indignant, apparently forgetting that neither Turkey nor Italy is not up to tourists.

The main recipe for lower prices for stolen Crimean resorts he named the tightening of punishment for those who steal public money, and also… introduction to the Peninsula division of the national guard of Russia.

In the Internet appeared the video of resonance of the ether, in the review to which users have reminded including that annexed Crimea “division” of the invaders is already 6 years old.

Rasprodavalos of Solovyov zaklikow to enter up to Krim “DIVS Dzerzhinskogo” for navedena order, Bo that no infrastructure prices zanadto visok. Merzota sabula scho tsya in cream “diva” okupantu znahodytsya 6 vzhe rokiv. pic.twitter.com/cu5EgVzI3W Crimean Beetle (@crimea2042) March 23, 2020

We will remind, the author of the book “the invasion of the Crimea. 2014” Tatiana Juricova explained the “FACTS” the intent to renounce Russian citizenship.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter