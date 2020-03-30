Svyatoslav Vakarchuk announced a new album and a musical surprise

The leader of the group “Okean Elzy” Svyatoslav Vakarchuk, who resigned as head of the party “Voice” recording a new album and is preparing a musical surprise for Ukrainians in quarantine. He told this in an online interview, “Ukrainian truth”.

“The album is written in such a relaxed mode is not the first month. We already have a lot of songs, some of them are literally recorded. Doing exactly that. Partially remotely and partially, not breaking the quarantine, coming to the Studio one or two and gradually one after the other recorded songs,” said the musician.

According to the singer, “Okean Elzy” wrote a lot of songs about love, relationships between man and woman, about inner feelings, and also about the volunteers and the volunteers. The song will be called “the Volunteers”. About the release date of the album is not reported.

In addition, Vakarchuk is preparing for fans of the “homemade musical surprise”. Details have not yet named, but it is possible, according to him, in this format it out of the house on the piano will present a new song.

As previously reported, a new song group Go-A to ESC-2021 will be in the Ukrainian language.