Switzerland imposed criminal punishment for homophobia

The people of Switzerland (63.1 per cent) supported the referendum on the criminal responsibility for discrimination against people for their sexual orientation.

The national Council of Switzerland has adopted new amendments to the criminal code, according to which discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation will be illegal. The punishment for this offence can be up to three years in prison, writes The Guardian.

The MP Matthias Reynard more than five years sought the introduction of similar initiatives in legislation. After the meeting was over, he said he now intends to fight for the legalization of gay marriage, as well as to ensure that homosexual couples be allowed to adopt children.

Note that you already have such laws in several European countries: Belgium, Germany, France, Ireland and the UK.