Sydney FC vs Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC: live stream, preview, prediction

Sydney v Jeonbuk. Forecast for the match of the Asian Champions League (March 4, 2020)

Sydney will host Chonbuk Motors on March 4th – in the forecast we have chosen the best bet for this match. How will the teams play in the Champions League?

Sydney

“Sydney” has gained an excellent form, thanks to which he is the leader of the championship unconditionally, has 43 points in the asset with a margin of ten points from the nearest opponent of “Melbourne City”. In the regular season, “sky blue” on their territory for the season lost in only one match. The last match in the group took place against Yokohama, it ended in defeat with a score of 0: 4.

Adam is the main scorer of the league, he has hit the opponent’s goal 15 times.

Jeonbuk

Chonbuk is now in third place in the group. On the road, the “green” play badly, which tells us a series without victories, which has been going on for six games. The result of the first match in the tournament was a defeat from Yokohama (1: 2), the only ball was sent to the opponent’s net only in the 80th minute.

The goal was scored by Ki Soong Cho.

Statistics

“Sydney” at home for the season lost one match.

“Chonbuk” away does not win six games in a row.

Sydney have won eight of their last ten games.

Forecast

In our opinion, the “sky blue” have a good opportunity to get the first points, so here they also appear on their territory. Chonbuk away shows an uncertain game, and for a long time without official games, we recommend betting on Sydney.

Our forecast is the Asian handicap (0) on Sydney for 2.41 in BC Winline.