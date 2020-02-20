Sydney Wanderers vs Adelaide United live streaming free, preview, betting tips

Sydney Wanderers vs Adelaide United live streaming free

Sydney Wanderers – Adelaide United: prediction (kf. 2.10) for the match of the Australian championship (February 21, 2020)

Sydney Wanderers at home cannot beat Adelaide United for seven matches, but whether this series will be interrupted on February 21, we prepared our forecast. How will the match end?

Sydney Wanderers

Sydney Wanderers are still betting on the finish in the playoff zone, but so far the club is in eighth place in the table. After Marcus Babbel’s dismissal, the wanderers got better, in the last two rounds they took four points, scoring a 1-1 draw with Newcastle Jets and beating Central Coast Mariners 3-1 – now the team from Jean-Paul de Marigny scores seven points.

Adelaide United

“Adelaide United” , unlike its current rival, performs its tasks for the season – the team of Gertian Verbek is in fourth place in the table. Today’s guests have every chance to start the playoffs from the semi-finals – they are only three points from the second Melbourne City, which can be won today.

Statistics

In none of their last seven home matches have Sydney Wanderers beat Adelaide United – three losses and five draws

In none of the last six home matches have Sydney Wanderers won – four losses and three draws

Adelaide United scored four wins in their last five matches

Forecast

“Sydney Wanderers” in recent matches gained points, but today, “wanderers” have to face a much stronger opponent, whom they can’t beat at home for five years. “Adelaide United” has gained an excellent form and is clearly striving to break into second place, so there is a minimum chance of success for the hosts today.

We believe that guests are more likely to win. Forecast – Asian handicap (0) on Adelaide United . In 1x bet, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 2.10