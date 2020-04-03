Sylvester Stallone will shoot a film about the Klitschko brothers

Sylvester Stallone. Photo: Getty Images

A famous actor, Director and producer Sylvester Stallone will shoot a film, which will be devoted to the career of Ukrainian boxers Vitali and Wladimir Klitschko.

The film will be called “Brothers legend”, Stallone will play the role of screenwriter and Director, writes Mixsport.

Start filming is scheduled for autumn this year, and the movie’s release scheduled for April.

Note that Stallone is in friendly relations with the Ukrainian Boxing legends. The brothers were coproducers of the musical “rocky,” which was dedicated to the history of the first film of the legendary Saga of rocky Balboa.

Recall that in 2011 in rolling out a documentary film by German Director Sebastian Denhardt “Klitschko”. The tape can be seen in the cinemas of Germany, Austria, USA, Poland, Estonia and Ukraine.