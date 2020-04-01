Syria said the Israeli airstrike on HOMS

Soldiers of Syrian government forces say that on the eve of Israel made an airstrike on the city of HOMS. It is reported the Syrian edition is SANA, citing a military source.

“The air force of the Syrian Arab Army repelled an Israeli missile aggression in Eastern HOMS,” – said the Syrian military.

According to them, a missile attack was made at 20:25 on March 31. There were a few missiles, but Syrian air defense shot down some of them before they reached their goals, assured the army of Bashar al-Assad.

Israel continues to strike targets in Syria and Iraq, part of a campaign to weaken Iran and attempts to force him to withdraw troops from the region. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated in February that Israel will not allow Iran to gain a foothold along the Northern border.