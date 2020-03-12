Syrian military discovered the prison of militants in the liberated suburb of Aleppo

The Syrian military found in the recently liberated from the militants the town of al-Kazimiya in the province of Aleppo prison in a former ice cream factory, according to BAGNET, citing foreign media.

One of the soldiers of the Syrian army Hajar said that the prison consisted of several chambers, where they were held including women and children, just more than 500 people. When detected, were everywhere scattered belongings of prisoners and jumpsuits for those who were planning to publicly execute you. He also spoke about the pits from sewage, which threw those who were considered particularly dangerous or guilty.

According to the soldier, the terrorists were sentenced by the locals to death for even minor offenses: curfew violation, non-payment of debt, the emergence of women in public with uncovered head and even the lack of respect terrorists.