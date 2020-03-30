Taiwan Beer vs Yulon Luxgen Dinos live streaming free

Taiwan Bir – Yulon Dinos. Forecast for the match of the championship of Taiwan (March 30, 2020)

We offer our version of the forecast for the Taiwan championship match, in which on July 30, Taiwan Bir will receive Yulon Dinos. Will the hosts be able to avenge defeat in the last full-time match? – the answer is in our material.

Taiwan Bir

Last season’s silver medalist, Taiwan Bir , confidently started in the first stage of the SBL, where it won 11 victories in 16 rounds, and despite four unexpected defeats in a row at the finish of the first stage, which few could have predicted, took first place in the standings .

The second stage, the “ green and white ” started on a major note and so far they are going with the maximum performance – nine wins and nine matches. In the Sunday match, the wards of Zhou Jun-Sang on the road left no chance for Tszyutayu (89:70).

Yuilon Dinos

The first stage of the SBL season, “ Yulon Dinos ” held at a champion pace, but lost to today’s opponent and shared the second position with the “bankers”. The guests managed to win nine victories and won 3 of the last 4 meetings of the last stage.

The second part of the Chinese Taipei championship, the “ dinosaurs ” are playing with varying success – 5 out of 9 possible victories, and in Bank of Taiwan they beat Bank of Taiwan yesterday (94:89).

Statistics and personal meetings

Taiwan Beer has won 4 of the last 5 home meetings in person

The home team has won their last six home matches.

Dinos have won 4 of their last 5 away matches

The last in-person match ended with the victory of “Taiwan Bir” (106: 97)

Forecast

Bookmakers are completely on the side of the leader and it’s hard to disagree with them – this season they have no worthy competitors and in today’s game they can only be tired, because this match will be the fourth in the last four days.

According to statistics, teams play efficiently, but in personal meetings, these statistics are shifted in the opposite direction. We assume a high-quality game in defense and offer to play a bet on total.

Our forecast is the total is less (178) and we bet on it through BC Betting with a coefficient of 1.78