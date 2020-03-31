Talked to Leshchenko, popular Russian singer told us how sick with coronavirus

Popular Russian singer Jasmine, who was at a party with a sick Lev Leshchenko, admitted that he had coronavirus COVID-19 a few months ago.

As stated by the artist the site teleprogramma.pro, with her sick and her little son Myron.

“I and my son Myron had coronavirus a few months ago. I thought we have the flu. Passed all tests, but the doctors could not understand that with us. Was very high fever, terrible cough. I lay ten days and did not get up”, — objasnila singer.

After she visited his sister’s birthday of Igor Krutoy, where we said Hello to Lion Leshchenko. Now she is very worried about his colleague and hoped that he will soon recover.

“It’s terrible what happened with Leo Valeryanovich. I, frankly, did not pass never test for coronavirus. I want to somehow alert the nurse to the house. I have no symptoms. I’m afraid to go to the hospital to pick up some of the virus”, added Jasmine.

Recall that Lev Leshchenko became easier. He was transferred from intensive care to a regular ward.

