Tanker with jet fuel exploded on a highway (video)

Бензовоз с реактивным топливом взорвался на трассе (видео)

In the United States on the track of the explosion of the fuel tanker. ABCNews reports about it in his Twitter.

It is noted that the incident occurred in Indianapolis.

Specifies that the tanker was carrying jet fuel.

According to preliminary data, the driver of the vehicle was hospitalized.

