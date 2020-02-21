Tanker with jet fuel exploded on a highway (video)
In the United States on the track of the explosion of the fuel tanker. ABCNews reports about it in his Twitter.
It is noted that the incident occurred in Indianapolis.
Specifies that the tanker was carrying jet fuel.
According to preliminary data, the driver of the vehicle was hospitalized.
HIGHWAY INFERNO: A tanker truck carrying jet fuel exploded after overturning on an interstate ramp in Indianapolis.
Police say good Samaritans helped rescue the driver, who has been taken to the hospital. https://t.co/IvSi4K2UcN pic.twitter.com/IE9ivkcf6F
— ABC News (@ABC) February 21, 2020