TARABAROVA took the first online clip without breaking quarantine

Ukrainian singer TARABAROVA, which on March 11 was held online concerts during the quarantine, we decided to go a step further and removed the first clip without violating the terms of the quarantine.

Music video for the song “Nekrasivka. NO STRESS” created in accordance with all standards of social exclusion. Singer and dancer shot themselves in the comfort of home. To implement this ingenious idea has helped the famous Director Inna Grabar.

We will prove to you that during the quarantine you can be the most beautiful,” promised the subscribers Svetlana Tarabarova.

The task required careful preparation, so the whole team spent hours online discussing the images and make-up, practicing dance moves. In addition, choose locations and angles of filming, was consulted regarding how best to set the light.

Interestingly, video editing, post-production and color correction was also done remotely.

The clip will be released next week, and the track “Nekrasivka. NO STRESS” fans of the singer can listen to now.

