“Taras. Povernennya”: the Network has released the trailer of the biopic about Taras Shevchenko

"Тарас. Повернення": в Сети вышел трейлер байопика о Тарасе Шевченко

Photo: still from the film

The Network has released a trailer for the film “Taras. Povernennya” from Director Alexander Denysenko, who tells about the life of poet Taras Shevchenko.

The film tells about the great Ukrainian artist Taras Shevchenko, when he was in exile in recent weeks stay in novopetrovsk fortress in Mangistau (Kazakhstan) just before his departure from the army.

Shevchenko was played by Ukrainian actor Boris Orlov.

Starring also starred Bogdan Benyuk, Alexander Pozharsky, Roman lutsko, Anna topchy, Oleg Voloshenko, Akniet Orintal. The Director – Oleksandr Denysenko.

Film premiere is planned for April 2.

We offer you to watch the trailer for “the Taras. Povernennya”:

