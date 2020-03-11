Taras Shevchenko and the samurai shown in the first teaser of action ignominious serfs

In the network appeared the first teaser for the Comedy action adventure “inglorious fortress”.

The film was directed by Roman Perfilyev. The film starred novel Lutsk, Sergey Strelnikov, Yakov Tkachenko, Gene Seto, Catherine Slusar, Andrew Boris, Andrei Malinovich.

Rules of the samurai is simple: to fight with two swords, to train for half a day and not run into trouble for the sake of feeling. But how to do at least one when your name is Taras Shevchenko, your girl torturing bastard, and your master beats you to train iron will? Have to become a samurai for 2 days to shoot “on-Makedonski”, run fast and finally stop staring at the geisha.

In the Ukrainian film will be released October 8, 2020.

