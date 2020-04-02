Tatyana Lazareva was in the hospital in Spain

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Татьяна Лазарева попала в больницу в Испании

Not the easiest time is now experiencing the well-known Russian actress and TV presenter Tatyana Lazareva.

There is a reason to worry fans of the 53-year-old Russian actress, whose chronic ulcerative colitis.

It became known that she was rushed to a hospital in Spain where she lives with her younger daughter Antonina. The TV star admitted that she suddenly felt sick to the stomach and the pain became so strong that she had to call an ambulance home. And this is not a coronavirus, although rumors about the virus have already appeared.

On his page in Instagram Tatyana Lazareva has told me that she had a stone in left kidney and now she will have to have surgery.

Татьяна Лазарева попала в больницу в Испании

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article