Tatyana Lazareva was in the hospital in Spain

Not the easiest time is now experiencing the well-known Russian actress and TV presenter Tatyana Lazareva.

There is a reason to worry fans of the 53-year-old Russian actress, whose chronic ulcerative colitis.

It became known that she was rushed to a hospital in Spain where she lives with her younger daughter Antonina. The TV star admitted that she suddenly felt sick to the stomach and the pain became so strong that she had to call an ambulance home. And this is not a coronavirus, although rumors about the virus have already appeared.

On his page in Instagram Tatyana Lazareva has told me that she had a stone in left kidney and now she will have to have surgery.