Taylor swift became a man in the new video for the song The Man

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Тейлор Свифт стала мужчиной в новом клипе на песню The Man

American singer Taylor swift named highest-paid musician of the year, according to Forbes, presented a clip on a song The Man.

The video was directed by the very swift. The main character of the video was the guy who played the singer. The process of transformation of the actress shown at the end of the video.

In the story a wealthy man feels himself the master of life, but it goes insane, losing in tennis. Voiced young man Dwayne the Rock Johnson.

