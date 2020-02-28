Taylor swift became the alpha male and spoke with the voice of Dwayne Johnson

New Taylor swift video. Photo: instagram.com/taylorswift

American singer-songwriter Taylor swift has released a new video for the song “The Man”, in which she reincarnated as a man.

In the video the young man in a suit comes around the office, giving instructions to colleagues and shaking their hands, and then rides the subway, imposingly Smoking a cigar and legs wide apart. He solves questions on the phone, being on a luxurious yacht in the society of a few girls in bikinis, resting with friends at a strip club, playing tennis, aggressive fighting with the judge and gets the title of “Best dad in the world” for having picked up sitting next to a child – in short, illustrates the worst of the “macho” and generally accepted ideas about “a real man”.

The process of transformation shown in the end of the video.

Note that the male voice of the protagonist belongs to Dwayne Johnson, and the clip was directed by the singer herself.

We offer you to watch the new Taylor swift video: