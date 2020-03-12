Taylor swift could play in the TV series “the vampire Diaries”

Taylor Swift. Photo: Getty Images

American singer Taylor swift could have played in “the vampire Diaries”. About this Entertaiment Weekly said Nina Dobrev, best known for playing Elena Gilbert and Katherine pierce in this series.

I remember in the beginning we heard that Taylor swift was a fan of the show. And then the producers tried to write for her role. It didn’t work because of her schedule, and her line was not in the series. But that would be amazing,” said Dobrev.

However, Nina is convinced that the swift would be great.

Nina Dobrev. Photo: instagram.com/thecwtvd

Recall that “the vampire Diaries” aired from 2009 to 2017. The main role in the series also played by Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder – they used the image of two brothers vampires who love the heroine Dobrev. Altogether eight seasons of the show.

