Taylor swift could play in “the vampire Diaries”

The actress, who played in the series one of the main roles, in an interview with E! News said that the singer was trying to “fit” into the script, but something went wrong.

“I remember that when we started working on the show, it became known that Taylor swift is a stick fan. Then the producers tried to come up to her role and to write some line but failed. Taylor was too busy, so the line in the series failed, of course. But it could be a wonderful surprise.”

“I am sure it would play great,” added Nina.

Recall that the series, which aired with over the 2009-2017 years talked about the two vampires that fell in love with a girl.