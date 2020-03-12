Taylor swift could play in “the vampire Diaries”

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Тейлор Свифт могла сыграть в "Дневниках вампира"

The actress, who played in the series one of the main roles, in an interview with E! News said that the singer was trying to “fit” into the script, but something went wrong.

“I remember that when we started working on the show, it became known that Taylor swift is a stick fan. Then the producers tried to come up to her role and to write some line but failed. Taylor was too busy, so the line in the series failed, of course. But it could be a wonderful surprise.”

“I am sure it would play great,” added Nina.

Recall that the series, which aired with over the 2009-2017 years talked about the two vampires that fell in love with a girl.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article