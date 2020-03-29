Taylor swift has donated thousands of dollars to fans

American singer and actress Taylor swift has long been named one of the most generous stars. The singer repeatedly helps Finance their subscribers in need of financial assistance.

Recently, Taylor swift responded to a post of a girl who was left without a job and had no money to pay the rent and other bills.

Samantha Jacobson is one of the fans of the singer said that swift had offered her financial assistance after I saw her post about the problem with the money. The pandemic coronavirus, the girl lost her job and was left without funds that need to cover life.

Samantha, I see your tweet about this, that you can’t pay the bills and want to help. How best to send you $ 3000? Do you have Paypal? With love, Taylor, the singer wrote the girl.

Vodopoglashchenie girl put in his Twitter.

“I’m shaking and crying, I just fell on the carpet and asked her brother, or her message, or have I gone mad”, signed post Samantha Jacobson.

Such is the case with girlfriend is not the only one. Media noted that subsequently, other fans have also made screenshots of remittances from the singer who learned that they lost their jobs.

Another fan of the singer Holly Turner noted that the same amount Taylor swift sent her when I found out that the girl experienced difficulties because of the pandemic coronavirus.

Holly, you were always there with me. Now it’s my turn. I hope this helps you, the singer wrote.

Note that in 2019, Taylor swift topped the rating of the highest paid musicians in 2019. Her condition over the last decade amounted to 825 million dollars.