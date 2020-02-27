Taylor Swift: her transformation bluffing for the clip “The Man” !

Share on Facebook

The transformation is very impressive Taylor Swift in her new video “The Man” did not fail to delightfully surprise all his fans !

This Thursday, 27th February, Taylor Swift has surprised everyone by taking out his new clip ” The Man “. And the least we can say is that the latter has made a sensation. In just 7 hours, he made more than three million views on Youtube.

During the broadcast of this clip, several fans have been a common reflection. In effect, they are asking when Taylor Swift appeared. Well, this latter is simply transformed. The man who appears in the first few seconds is indeed the singer.

This change he won hours of makeup to achieve this result stunning. On his account Instagram, Taylor Swift has also posted several photos where she revealed her character. In the caption of his photos, she also confided : “I’m just sitting here thinking about how much I’m happy that the clip of The Man to be released. I want to say thank you to so many people “.

Taylor Swift happy to have been able to become a man

Taylor Swift had also written : “I have to thank The Rock to have expressed The Man. And have been so supportive to my music for years (and now my directorial debut!). That is so cool of you to participate! ! (…) My father, making his debut as an actor as a”referee not impressed” is a memory that I will always cherish “.

Finally, the singer has also concluded : “Thank you to the entire cast and crew. I have also helped him to become the man I always knew I could be. In his clip, his fans seem very happy to see the release of this clip. But most of its subscribers also seem to be highly impressed by this transformation. If some had doubts about the character, not expected, really not.