TBL: Yalova Belediye Vs Bandirma Kyrmyzy Live Stream

Yalova Beledi Vs Bandirma Kyrmyzy. Forecast for the match of the championship of Turkey (March 18, 2020)

In one of the matches on March 18 in Turkey, Yalova Beledi will meet with Bandirma Kirmyzy. Who will win this meeting? – read in our forecast.

Yalova Belediye

“Yalova Beledi” has not yet reached the playoff zone. Nevertheless, a team from the north-west of Turkey has good chances to take a place in the first nine. So far, this team occupies the tenth line and is inferior to the ninth “Balekysyr” only in additional indicators.

In the native walls, “Yalova Beledi” has not lost since December last year, During this time the team managed to win six matches in a row, and in the last fights they defeated “Bornova” (65-55), “Konyaspor” (83-61) and “Mamak” (70-68).

Bandirma Kyrmyzy

The Bandyrma fell into a small crisis. Wards Serhat Aper lost the last three meetings, losing to Merkezefendi (60-69), Bornova (68-71) and Mamaku (79-84). This once again confirms that this team is home. Away “Bandirma” won only three matches.

In the standings, Aper’s wards are in fifth place. From the ninth team they are separated by two points.

Statistics

Bandirma won 4 of the last 5 face-to-face meetings.

Yalova have won 2 of their last 3 home matches against Bandirma.

Forecast

“Bandyrma” is not the best way to play away. In addition, the team is now in a small crisis. In this case, there is no particular faith in the possibility of wards of Aper. We believe that Yalova will win this match.

Our forecast is the victory of Yalova Beledi taking into account overtime for a coefficient of 1.65 in BC Winline