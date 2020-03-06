Teaches Russian children in the Crimea to fight and die for the regime

Russian militarization now with the educational process in the occupied territories of the Crimea. This was at a meeting of the UN security Council by the formula Arrian on the situation in the occupied by Russia Crimea and Sevastopol, said Permanent representative of the President of Ukraine in the Crimea Anton Korynevych, the correspondent of UNN.

“For the militarization of the educational process in the occupied territories of the Crimea. Instruction of youth in Unirii. Cossack schools, Cossack classes. Our Crimean children are taught to fight and to fight,” said Korenevich.

According to him, the educational processes in the temporarily occupied Crimea have another problematic dimension – “erasing the occupying government of the Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar identity.”

“In particular, it concerns language, the deprivation of the Ukrainian language as the language of instruction. So they are trying to completely erase the Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar national and cultural identity, identity, youth and children, as citizens of Ukraine”, – said the representative of the President.